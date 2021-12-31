That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Best Buy
- room for up to 3 plants
- no-soil indoor gardening
- up to 9.5" of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more
Most stores charge well over $100. It's also Amazon's best ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- grow up to 6 plants at a time
- 12" tall
- gourmet herb seed kit (6 pods)
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Apply coupon code "BGDNCOVER" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- clear PVC cover
- iron frame
- roll-up zippered door
- measures 71" x 36" x 36"
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
It's $13 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view compatible models.
- includes adapter, tubes, and U-nozzle
- 90" assembled length
- Model: SBJ6-GA
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Save up to $100 on countertop arcade games as well as full-size arcade games. Options include Teanage Mutant Ninja Turtles, NBA Jam, Marvel, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle 2-Player Countercade for $150 ($80 off).
Save a wide selection of deals from top brands LG, Samsung, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
You'd pay at least $800 from 3rd party sellers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4320p (8K) max digital resolution
- 12GB GDDR6 memory
- 1320MHz core clock
- 1777MHz boost clock
- PCI Express 4.0 interface
- also includes DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 outputs
- compatible with Windows and Linux
- Model: VCG306012SFXPPB
It's $82 under our April mention and $81 under what you would pay at your local Lowe's. Clip the $81.01 coupon on the product page to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will arrive after Christmas.
- 24-pod selection of greens, herbs, and cherry tomatoes
- 2 32-oz. nutrient bottles
- 60-watt LED grow lights
- Model: Farm 24Plus
That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 gourmet lettuce varieties
That's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6 grow pods
- 6 seed pods
- grow light
- Model: 901124-1300
