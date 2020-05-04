Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 56 mins ago
AeroGarden Pizza Herb 6-Pod Seed Kit
$14 $16
free shipping w/ $25

That's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Get this price via coupon code "FORYOU".
  • Includes 6 pre-seeded pods, liquid plant food, 6 Grow Domes, and a growing guide
  • Pods: Chives, Thyme, 2 x Genovese Basil, and 2 x Oregano
  • Expires 5/4/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
