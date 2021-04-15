New
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
$416 $499
free shipping
It's $83 off and the only discounted price we found. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- In three colors (Nimbus Cloud pictured).
Features
- 2-layer filtering
- HEPA H13 filter
- built-in AI and AQI monitor
- for rooms 350- to 700-square feet
- customizable fabric sleeves
- app control
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Moosoo HEPA Air Purifier
$48 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PW8BETNR" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Moosoo E-Store via Amazon.
Features
- covers up to 300-sq. ft.
- 3-layer filtration
- 3 speeds
- Model: AC24
Amazon · 5 days ago
Winix PlasmaWave True HEPA Air Purifier
$124 $200
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- for rooms up to 360 sq. ft.
- four fan speeds
- Model: 5300-2
Amazon · 1 day ago
Vornado QUBE50 True HEPA Air Purifier
$76 $95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-stage filtration
- 4,500 hours of run time
- 11x11x14" in size
- Model: QUBE50
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Honeywell HPA060 HEPA Air Purifier
$68 $90
free shipping
That's at least $26 less than the shipped price at most stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- recommended for rooms up to 75 square feet
- Model: DH-HPA060
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Car Audio Outlet Deals
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Pro Audio Equipment at Crutchfield
up to $460 off
free shipping
Save on select speakers, mixers, media players, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Soundcraft Si IMPACT 944SIIMPT 40-Channel Digital Mixer for $2,199 ($460 off).
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Headphones Outlet Deals at Crutchfield
from $28
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Sign In or Register