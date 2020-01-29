Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Aer Lingus Off-Season Fares to Europe
from $376 round-trip $501

That's the lowest price we could find for select fares on this 4-star carrier by $125. (Most 3-star carriers charge at least $533.) Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 25 from Hartford, CT (BDL) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on March 5.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 29 for flights through March 31.
  • Expires 1/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
