DealBase · 20 mins ago
Aer Lingus International Flights
from $375 roundtrip $500

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $125. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Philadelphia, PA (PHL) with arrival in Dublin, Ireland (DUB) on January 22 and return on January 29.
  • Book this travel deal by November 21 for travel through March 31, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
