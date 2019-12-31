Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Aer Lingus International Fares
from $375 roundtrip $501

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $126. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • We found this price on flights departing from Hartford, CT (BDL) with arrival in Dublin, Ireland (DUB) on March 25 and return on March 31.
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
  • Book this travel deal by January 7 for travel from January 20 through March 31.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
