Ending today, Aer Lingus via Dunhill Travel offers Aer Lingus Roundtrip Flights to Ireland with prices starting at. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $80. This price is valid on flights from Hartford, CT (BDL), with arrival in Dublin, Ireland, (DUB) departing on May 1 and return on May 6. Book this travel deal today for flights from April 1 through June 15.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.