Aer Lingus Fares to Ireland
Aer Lingus Fares to Ireland
from $355 round-trip $480

That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $125, although many 3-star carriers charge $608 or more for select routes. (Aer Lingus is a 4-star airline.) Even better, it's also within $11 of the lowest price we've seen for round-trip fares from Aer Lingus. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 1 from Hartford, CT (BDL) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on February 8.
  • Book this travel deal by October 3 for travel from November 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  Expires 10/3/2019
