ShermansTravelSearch · 1 hr ago
from $356 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via ShermansTravel discounts select round-trip fares to Europe, with prices starting from $356. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $84. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from August 1 through October 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "website" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 10 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 17.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expires 6/30/2019
Published 1 hr ago
DealBase · 1 day ago
Delta Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $107 Round-Trip
Delta Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide round-trip fares, with prices starting from $106.60. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $10. Book this travel deal by June 12 for travel from August 31 through September 28. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Delta Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 1 from Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Orlando, FL (MCO), with return on September 9.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expedia · 1 wk ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 3 days ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $49. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $13. Book this travel deal by June 10 for flights between August 6 and 28. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 6 from Burbank, CA (BUR) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 mo ago
Hainan Air Fares to Asia
from $376 roundtrip
Save at least $14 on flights to Shanghai, Beijing, more
Hainan Air via DealBase discounts select Hainan Air Roundtrip Flights to China from select cities in the U.S., with prices starting from $376.31. (On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; on Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.) That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $14. This price is valid on flights departing on August 27 from Los Angeles, CA, (LAX), with arrival in Shanghai, China, (PVG) and return on September 3. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date.
All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 2 hrs ago
JetBlue Airways Nationwide Fares
from $51 1-Way
JetBlue Airways via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $50.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $8. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 17 through August 29. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "JetBlue.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on July 8 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 2 days ago
Frontier Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $29 1-Way
Frontier Airlines via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $29. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $5. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 18 through August 28. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "FlyFrontier.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on June 19 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to San Diego, CA (SAN).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
