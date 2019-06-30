New
Aer Lingus Fares to Europe
from $356 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via ShermansTravel discounts select round-trip fares to Europe, with prices starting from $356. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $84. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from August 1 through October 31. Buy Now
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "website" in the top paragraph to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 10 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
  • Expires 6/30/2019
Europe
