DealBase · 41 mins ago
Aer Lingus Fall Flights to Ireland
from $421 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via DealBase offers round-trip fall flights to Ireland, with prices starting from $421. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $120. Book this travel deal by July 16 for travel from September 1 through October 31. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 11 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 19.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 41 min ago
