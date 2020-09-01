Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 34 mins ago
Aer Lingus Autumn Fares to Europe
from $427 round-trip $481

That's the lowest price we could find for select fares on a comparable 4-star carrier by $55. Plus, if you need to alter your vacation plans, change fees are waived for travel through September 30. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 22 from Philadelphia, PA (PHL) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 29.
  • Of note, if you're scheduled to fly before September 30, you can change the date of your trip with no change fee, although a fare difference may apply.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by September 1 for flights from September 1 through October 31.
  • Expires 9/1/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
