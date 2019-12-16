Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Aeer Nitro 5 9th-Gen i5 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$680 $880
free shipping

That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Need it for Christmas? Same-day in-store pickup is available at select stores when you order directly at BestBuy.com.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN517-51-56YW
