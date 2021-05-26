Adventure Academy Memorial Day Sale Yearly Subscription: $45

Save over 70% off the regular price, plus, you'll lock in this holiday rate for as long as your subscription continues. Buy Now at Adventure Academy
- The subscription will auto renew at this promotional rate every year unless canceled in the parent section.
- from the creators of ABCMouse
- learning program for children ages 8 to 13 (add up to 3 children per account)
- learning games for reading, math, science, and more
-
Expires 6/2/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 580 free courses in web development & design, IT & software, personal productivity, digital marketing, and more
Attend a virtual one-day course from noted universities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and more. Shop Now
- Get 14 days free, and $8.95 per month thereafter.
- Learn a lot for just a little (free, in fact).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
The Disque Foundation in conjunction with Save a Life by NHCPS Initiative offer this course to help fulfill their missions to empower life savers around the world. It's a savings of $60. Shop Now
- Note: This is not AHA accredited so acceptance by employer varies, but it's free and a great way to pick up some basic (and potentially life-saving) skills.
- CME credits available
- CPR practice test
Sign In or Register