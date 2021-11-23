New
Adventure Academy · 25 mins ago
1-Year Subscription for $45 $150
That is a savings of 70% off the regular price, for as long as you keep the subscription (that is $9 per month less than full price). Buy Now at Adventure Academy
Tips
- The subscription will auto renew at this promotional rate every year unless canceled in the parent section.
Features
- from the creators of ABCMouse
- earning games for reading, math, science, and more
- learning program for children ages 8 to 13 (add up to 3 children per account)
Details
Expires 11/27/2021
