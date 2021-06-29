Adventure Academy 4th of July Sale: 1-Year Subscription for $45
Adventure Academy 4th of July Sale
1-Year Subscription for $45

Save over 70% off the regular price; plus, you'll lock in this holiday rate for as long as your subscription continues. That's the equivalent of eight months for free. Buy Now at Adventure Academy

  • The subscription will auto renew at this promotional rate every year unless canceled in the parent section.
  • from the creators of ABCMouse
  • learning program for children ages 8 to 13 (add up to 3 children per account)
  • learning games for reading, math, science, and more
