It's the best price we could find for this desktop organizer / wireless speaker combo. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- flexible gooseneck
- touch control with three brightness levels
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's $30 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 16 color zones
- Model: KL430
Save on strip lights, cabinet lights, pendant lights, ceiling fans, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Nuvo 62/1311 10" LED Disk Light Fixture for $29.99 ($21 off)
Shop over 1,000 items in a wide selection of indoor and outdoor styles. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kichler Stetton Anvil Iron Farmhouse Drum Pendant Light for $169.98 ($20 off).
That's $14 off, plus get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at MorningSave
That's a savings of $221 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's covered by a 90-day warranty, although it's not clear who backs it.
That's a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $126 off the list price. You'd pay at least $78 if you purchased them separately elsewhere. Apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($8.99 value). Buy Now at MorningSave
- iJoy Chase robot app
- 2" colored touch screen
- waterproof case up to 30-meters
- built-in mic
- Model: IJACVS01SC
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
It's $42 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 0nly 1 function can be turned on at a time.
- 10W Qi-certified wireless charging stand
It's $1 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by aduro_products via eBay.
- Comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
- charge up to 6 mobile devices at once
- 8-amp total output
- Model: PW-HUB6P
Sign In or Register