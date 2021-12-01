New
MorningSave · 50 mins ago
$15 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $45 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 3-in-1 cable organizer
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Amazon · 5 days ago
Belkin 25W Power Delivery USB-C PPS Wall Charger
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- universal USB-C
- up to 25W for Samsung smartphones and up to 20W for iPhone
- Model: WCA004dq
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Apple MagSafe Charger
$30 $39
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
Features
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
Amazon · 2 days ago
Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger
$19 w/ Prime $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Amazon · 5 days ago
Belkin BoostCharge 15W Wireless Charger Pad
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in White.
Features
- Qi charging
- non-slip grip
- Model: WIA002
Ends Today
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Diamond Muse 1/10-tcw Halo Stud Earrings
$25 $200
free shipping
That's a savings of $175 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- I-J color rating
- I3 diamond clarity
eBay · 1 mo ago
Aduro PowerUp 40W 6-Port USB Charging Station
$15 $16
free shipping
It's $1 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by aduro_products via eBay.
- Comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Features
- charge up to 6 mobile devices at once
- 8-amp total output
- Model: PW-HUB6P
Sign In or Register