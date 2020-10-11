Use coupon code "7065820-AFS" for the best deal we could find by $36. Buy Now at UntilGone
- magnify your screen size up to 3 times the original size
- retractable legs setup
- universal fit for all smartphone sizes
Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops it to the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- adjustable neck mount (holds the phone at an optimal viewing angle)
- 360-degree rotation
Verizon Wireless cuts cell phone accessories by up to 40% off. Many of these accessories are already marked up to 70% off. Accessories discounted include headphones, charging docks, cases, and much more.
- Buy 3, get an extra 30% off
- Buy 4, get an extra 35% off
- Buy 5, get an extra 40% off
Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $14.99, a low by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Yellow.
- stores enough power to charge an iPhone 11 three times
- includes 2 USB to micro USB cables
- dust-, shock-, and splashproof
- powered by DC 5V/2A or solar
- LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- Model: US-RP-PB-003
Apply coupon code "30SLDEAL5" to save 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huaptec via Amazon.
- AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint, and more than 90 regional carriers have given consent to use a wireless booster, but check with your provider to ensure service.
- 911 location services may not be provided or may be inaccurate with booster use.
- booster amplifies 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G cell phone signals
- compatible with all US and Canadian carriers
- includes indoor and outdoor antennas
- covers up to 4,000-square feet
- works with HiBoost App
- FCC & IC certified
- Model: F10G-5S-BTW
In a sale as dazzling as their gems, save up to half off a variety of Swarovski jewelry, phone cases, and more. Prices start at under $20 after savings. Shop Now at Swarovski
- Shipping starts at $6.95, although shipping is free for orders of $75 or more.
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
Use coupon code "5112720" to get it for $40 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Red or Green.
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty is included.
- 13.5-amp motor
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- generates up to 165mph airspeeds
- Model: SBJ803E
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in White or Black.
- 12 AC outlets
- 2 smart USB outlets
Coupon code "996720" cuts it to $140 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- uses UV-C light to kill germs, bacteria, and microbes
