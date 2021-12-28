New
Ends Today
Meh · 26 mins ago
$29 $50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 9 outlets, 2 USB ports
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Aduro PowerUp Squared Power Strip w/ USB
$18 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- 3 outlets & 3 USB ports
- supports up to 6 devices simultaneously
- 5-ft. heavy-duty extension cord
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Loukin Wooden-Style Cable Management Box
$16 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LK24DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
Features
- 2 holes on each side
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- Model: S1101
Amazon · 1 day ago
Woods SlimLine 8-Foot Indoor Flat Plug Extension Cord
$4.48 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Most sellers charge twice that. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Three grounded outlets
- Model: 2241
Amazon · 1 day ago
APC SurgeArrest 6-Outlet 2-USB Wall Mount Surge Protector
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
Amazon · 6 days ago
GE Grounded Power Switch
$6.50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $6 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-prong
- Model: 25511
Meh · 1 wk ago
Electronic Reader Sound Books
2 for $29
free shipping
You'd pay around $18 more on Amazon for similar. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Choose from 16 books and 2 modules
- Includes Paw Patrol, Sesame Street, Disney, Mickey Mouse options
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Deep Tissue Massage Gun
$39 $150
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- In Burgundy.
Features
- 6 speeds
- 4 interchangeable massage heads
- ultra quiet motor
Sign In or Register