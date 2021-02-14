Save on a wide range of electronics, including music instruments and gear, headphones, fitness trackers, digital cameras, drones, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jackson JS Series Dinky Minion JS1X Electric Guitar for $159.99. ($10 low)
-
Expires in 3 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Take 10% off qualifying orders of $99 or more, or 15% off $149 or more, via coupon code "PRESDAY" – it means big savings on guitars, amps, pianos, drums, recording equipment, and a lot more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Coupon-eligible items are marked.
- Pictured is the Wylde Audio Blood Eagle Buzzsaw Electric Guitar for $849 after coupon ($340 off).
Save on guitars, basses, electronic drums, amps, effects, recording gear, DJ equipment, live sound, keys, MIDI, and accessories. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Rogue RA-090 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar for $89.99.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Woodwind & Brasswind via eBay.
- All the tools you need to set up and adjust your Fender guitar or bass, including 4-in-1 screwdriver, hex wrenches, ruler, diagonal cutter, capo, feeler gauges, and guitar string winder
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Save on cameras, photography accessories, laptops, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts at $3.75, but many items ship free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Adorama
- auto-tuning
- transmits even through walls
- connect to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- Model: 502011
It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Adorama
- detects temps from -4°F to 248°F
- enhances resolution and accuracy
- 1.8m drop test rating
- Model: 435-0015-03
Sign In or Register