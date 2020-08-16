Save on security cameras, soundbars, floor-standing speakers, printers, smartwatches, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save $100 on select iPad Air models, $300 off select MacBook Pros, up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy phones, and get the Echo Show 8 for $100, among other savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
Save on thousands of items, from photography, to computers, to audio, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items receive free shipping.
Save on phone covers, iPads, laptops, and more, with savings of up to 40%. Shop Now at Adorama
- Many items receive free shipping. Check the product page for shipping information.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
