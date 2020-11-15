Score a bright deal on a wide range of camera lighting solutions. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Flashpoint Xplor 300 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight for $399. (A $70 low.)
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on TV, video games, headphones, smartwatches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $175 ($175 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on small kitchen appliances, shaving & grooming, baby items, toothbrushes, and more. Shop Now at Philips
Save on over 1,800 items, including camcorders, lenses, monitors, bags, cases, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $539. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's the best price we could find by $99 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- digital amplifier
- 12" spun-copper Cerametallic woofer
- 24Hz to 125Hz frequency response
- Model: 1064341
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
