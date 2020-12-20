Save on headphones, speakers, microphones, PAs, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured are the AKG Acoustics K240 Studio Semi-Open Headphones for $49. ($20 off)
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Save on headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the JBL TUNE 120TWS Headphones for $55.95 ($44 off).
That's the best price we could find by $94. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sennheiser Outlet via Amazon.
- fingertip control
- up to 4 hours of use, 12 hours with charging case
- IPX4 rated
- transparent hearing
- 4 ear tip sizes
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at JBL
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- detachable cable with remote and mic
- Model: E55BT
Save on gift ideas for gamers, photographers, musicians, smart homes, students, and more. Buy Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller for Switch for $64.99 (low by $5).
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
That's $20 under our August mention, a savings of $320 off the list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
Sign In or Register