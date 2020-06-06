Shop cases from $30, smartwatches from $400, tablets from $519, and Macs from $765. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items get free shipping, but some may incur shipping fees.
-
Expires 6/6/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Most stores charge $30 to $50 more for this 2020 model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adorama matches this price in Space Gray; Abt charges a buck more in Silver.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTJ2LL/A
That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
- Model: MPTU2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
Save on a large selection of Apple Macbooks. Shop Now at Adorama
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Save some cash on the MacBook Pro you want! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are for in-store pickup only. See individual product pages for details.
That's $7 less than Walmart charges.
Update: This item is temporarily on backorder, but it can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Built-in amplifier
- USB
- Microphone
- Aux Inputs
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on Canon camera bundles from $399, SanDisk flash drives from $6.49, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items receive free shipping.
Save on cameras from $60, home audio from $200, musical instruments from $55, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
Graduation just wont' be the same this year, so why not gift them with something that they will remember for a long time to come. Shop Now at Adorama
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
That's a low by $59, and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS
- Model: MWV82LL/A
Sign In or Register