Dell Small Business offers downloads of Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 and Premiere Elements 2019 for $29.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.30. Shop Now
TradePub offers Digiarty VideoProc for PC and Mac for free in exchange for information about you and your company. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $468 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop for $619 with free shipping. That's $522 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell XPS 13 9365 Intel Amber Lake Y i7 1.5GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,284.79 with free shipping. That's $304 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
