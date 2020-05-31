Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adobe · 14 mins ago
Adobe Creative Cloud for Students and Educators
free access

Adobe is making temporary at-home access to Creative Cloud available until May 31, 2020 for K-12 schools and colleges who currently have only lab access for students, at no additional cost. It's also offering free 90-day access to its web conferencing tool, Adobe Connect, for both current subscribers and non-customers, until July 1, 2020. Shop Now at Adobe

Tips
  • IT administrators must request the access. Your school or college must be a current customer with an active Device, Shared Device License, or Serial Number plan.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Software Adobe
Freebies
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register