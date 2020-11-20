That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by housepro via eBay.
- Aluminum Alloy & ABS Hard Plastic construction
- Desktop measures about 19" x 10"
After coupon code "0721120-AFS" that's a buck less than you'd pay for a similar mount at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- magnetic installation
- universal fit
Apply coupon code "354RDXZ9" to make this a buck under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gimvlog via Amazon.
- 6 adjustable height levels
- anti-slip silicone pads
- 100% aluminum alloy
Apply coupon code "ACCEXTRA8" for the best deal we could find by $8 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- holds laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17225
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "LGHN8DLS" to save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- The Gray drops to $9.09 using the same clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Leader Seller via Amazon.
- fits laptops from 10" to 17"
- non-slip silicone pads
- foldable
- 8° angle
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
