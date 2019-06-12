New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
  • adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tables That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register