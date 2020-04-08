Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 22 mins ago
Adjustable Ergonomic Kneeling Chair
$63
free shipping

If a standard desk chair is just not your cup of tea, maybe you should try something a little different. This kneeling chair is the best price we could find (you'd pay about $28 more for something similar elsewhere), and just might be the outside-of-the-box kinda thing you are looking for.

Update: The price has increased to $62.95. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • height adjusts from 19.5" to 25"
  • up to 250-lb. capacity
  • 4 caster wheels
  • padded seat and knee mat
  • purports to evenly distribute weight and keep the spine aligned
  • Model: KCH011728
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Chairs eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register