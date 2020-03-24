Open Offer in New Tab
Adjustable Beam COB LED Flashlight
$3 $18
$1.49 shipping

That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • 500mAh built in rechargeable battery with USB recharging
  • 3.75" long
  • 200 lumen side light
  • 300 lumen focus light
  • strobe
  • micro USB cable included
  • lanyard
1 comment
doboy
I really like these lights. I bought one and liked it so much I bought three more. They are better than most lights their size in a few ways. 1. the lights are rechargeable by included usb cord. 2. They light from the head, but also have a unique side light which is very strong and allows you to stand the light on it's head for hands free. 3. I REALLY like - and for some reason they don't advertise this - they come with a plastic, padded storage case. (It's not pictured or referred to anywhere, unless they've updated it.) I've had many lights like this in the past and they would always bang around in drawers or tool boxes getting scratched up or broken or the switch would get pushed and then, when you need it, the battery would be dead. So, It's one of the best deals for a light like this that I've seen.
6 hr 38 min ago