New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Adjustable Beam COB LED Flashlight
$3 $18
$1 shipping

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 500mAh built in rechargeable battery with USB recharging
  • 3.75" long
  • 200 lumen side light
  • 300 lumen focus light
  • strobe
  • micro USB cable included
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register