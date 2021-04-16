New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 59 mins ago
$3.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 500mAh built in rechargeable battery with USB recharging
- 3.75" long
- 200 lumen side light
- 300 lumen focus light
- strobe
- micro USB cable included
- lanyard
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Streamlight KeyMate USB Keychain Light
$16 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 35 lumens
- USB rechargeable
- low battery indicator
- Model: 73200
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Qweert Mini LED Flashlight
$4 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "SNFGORST" for 60% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
Features
- TIR optic lens
- removable pocket clip
- aluminum alloy
- water-resistant
- uses 1 AAA battery (included)
- Model: Qweert-98
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
RSH Rechargeable Headlamp 2-Pack
$14 for Prime members $24
free shipping
Prime members save $11 via coupon code "44OEJPOI". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Non-Prime members can get this for $15.11 with the same code.
- Sold by RSH USA via Amazon.
Features
- XPG 2.0 Cree LED
- up to 1,000-lumen brightness
- 1,200mAh battery
- IXP5 waterproof
- motion sensor
- 6 lighting modes
- Model: R01-RHL-02P-Y0M9
Amazon · 4 days ago
Qweert Pen Flashlight
$3.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "OE3G8FLB" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by KeQiao via Amazon.
Features
- requires one AAA battery
- measures 3.55"
- clip-on
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Sport Clip Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$6.49 $35
$1 shipping
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 20-hour battery
- built-in mic
Sign In or Register