Adjustable Beam COB LED Flashlight for $3

$3.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 500mAh built in rechargeable battery with USB recharging
- 3.75" long
- 200 lumen side light
- 300 lumen focus light
- strobe
- micro USB cable included
- lanyard
Details
