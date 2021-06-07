Adjustable Beam COB LED Flashlight for $3

Ends Today
$3.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 500mAh built in rechargeable battery with USB recharging
- 3.75" long
- 200 lumen side light
- 300 lumen focus light
- strobe
- micro USB cable included
- lanyard
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
Otdair Solar LED Ground Light 12-Pack
$22 $37
free shipping
Apply code "40QWVB2S" to save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nbjd via Amazon.
Features
- 8 LEDs per light
- stainless steel lamp shell
- IP65 waterproof
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
Sansi 70W LED Flood Light
$24 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70WDAY" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Winmor Solar Wall Light 6-Pack
$19 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FLY3XXPT" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by WeekWin via Amazon.
Features
- warm yellow and color changing modes
- up to 16 working hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: 46UI46JET
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yomisga Wireless Motion-Sensor Security Lights 2-Pack
$32 $53
free shipping
Apply coupon code "IDVY4KDT" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 working modes
- built- in 2,400-mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- Model: 003
