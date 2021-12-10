With many items already up to half off, orders of $30 or more gain an extra 20% off in-cart. Even better, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 20% off orders of $25 or more, meaning it works out as an extra 36% off orders over $32. This makes many items the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold at adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc II Shoes for $23.03 after coupon (lowest we've seen, best by $47).
Save on over 300 items for men, women, and kids. It includes men's t-shirts from $12, men's jackets from $25, women's leggings from $25, Kids' shoes from $27, women's sneakers from $30 men's sneakers from $37, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Matchbreak Super Shoes for $36.99 (low by $20, most charge $70).
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Along with an assortment of daily deals, Amazon discounts a huge range of kitchen items, electronics, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a huge variety of The North Face clothing and gear. Shop Now at REI
- The North Face TNF Waffle Beanie pictured for $20 ($9 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
That's the lowest per-pair price we've seen (the previous best was $40 for two pairs), and the best deal we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
- In White/Black. (There are two different options for this color, with different sizes available.)
It's $4 under what adidas charges direct. Order via Subscribe & Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Moisture-wicking yarns keep feet dry from sweat.
- Arch compression secures foot and offers extra support.
- Model: 975344
- UPC: 888254101977
That's $10 less than the price we saw three weeks ago, and now ship for free (was $10 previously). Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by sneaker-jesus via eBay
You'd pay over $400 with most resellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sneaker-jesus via eBay
Sign In or Register