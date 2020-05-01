Personalize your DealNews Experience
It yields some all-time lows on more recently-released or higher-end sneakers, including the Ultraboost 19s, which have fallen to their best-ever price. It's also a great extra discount if you're stocking up on cheaper items. Shop Now at eBay
You'll pay at least $46 for these elsewhere. Buy Now at adidas
Stay comfy and cozy while stuck at home, all while saving on a variety of adidas men's and women's loungewear. Shop Now at adidas
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at adidas
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at adidas
Save big on men's, women's, and kids' activewear. Shop Now at Belk
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's some significant savings, for men and women, on this well-known brand of footwear, plus free shipping to boot. Shop Now at Shoes.com
Stock up on these hard to find items in sets of two or more and a wide range of styles, patterns, and colors.
Update: The price has increased to $16.99. Shop Now at zulily
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
These face shields can be used as neck gaiters or masks. They're at least a buck under what Amazon vendors are charging, and these ship in a week from the U.S. (Many vendors cannot ship until May or June.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
They've dropped by $6 since last month to a new best-ever deal. (It's the lowest price now by $41.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at adidas
That's $13 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price today by $28. Buy Now at adidas
