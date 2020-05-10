Personalize your DealNews Experience
This extra savings applies to already highly-discounted shoes, pants, and hoodies to yield some best-ever prices. Shop Now at eBay
Select from almost 20 men's and women's detailed t-shirts to show your support for the National Park Foundation, and save up to $10. Buy Now at Hanes
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Men's and women's apparel starts from $4.97, and shoes start from $11.97. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
There's no excuse not to treat your mom with every personal taste accounted for, including homeware, small appliances, clothing, shoes, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on smartphones from $32, smartwatches from $13, headphones from $8, and more. Shop Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
