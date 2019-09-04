Personalize your DealNews Experience
adidas via eBay cuts 30% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That is the best offer we've seen since Memorial Day weekend. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
adidas cuts an extra 30% off sitewide, including sale styles already marked up to 50% off, via coupon code "SPORT30". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen this year. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Originals FLB_Runner Shoes in Aero Green/ Cloud White for $32.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $23.09. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
