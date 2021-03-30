New
Adidas Originals Men's FYW S-97 Shoes
$39 or 2 for $58 $140
free shipping

For a single pair, that's $17 less than you'd pay direct from adidas. If you get two pairs, the second pair drops to half-price in-cart, increasing your savings to a substantial $54. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by adidas via eBay.
  • In several colors (Light Solid Grey/ Core Black pictured).
  • Add two to cart to see the price discount for this amount.
  • Expires 4/8/2021
