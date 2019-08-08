New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x 4 Internal SSD
$60 $71
free shipping

Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 512GB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $70.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $60.34. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Deal ends August 7. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Rakuten Adata
SSD 500GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register