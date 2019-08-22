Personalize your DealNews Experience
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $139.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $30 outside of other Adata storefronts). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.)
Update: The price has increased to $33.99. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in White for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" cuts that to $58. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal today by $11. Buy Now
eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
