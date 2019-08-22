New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Internal SSD
$119 $140
free shipping

Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $139.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $30 outside of other Adata storefronts). Buy Now

  • The 512GB model is also available for $60.34 via the same coupon code. (low by $38)
  • The 2TB model is also available for $237.99 via the same coupon code. (low by $92)
Features
  • sequential read/write speed up to 3500/3000 Mbps
  • Model: ASX8200PNP-1TT-C
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
