New
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Internal SSD
$119 $140
free shipping

Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $139.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $21.) Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Rakuten Adata
SSD 1TB Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register