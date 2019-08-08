- Create an Account or Login
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $139.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $21.) Buy Now
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 512GB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $70.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $60.34. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.)
Update: The price has increased to $33.99. Buy Now
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $339.99. Coupon code "KEY15" drop it to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata XPG Gammix D10 16GB PC4-24000 DDR4-3000 288-Pin Desktop Memory Kit with two 8GB DIMMs for $66.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $56.94. With free shipping, that's $10 off list, and within $3 of our June mention, which was the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
