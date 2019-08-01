- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $134.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $114.74. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $25.) Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Newegg offers the Intel 660p 1TB M.2 2280 NAND Internal SSD for $94.99. Coupon code "EMCTCVE22" cuts that price to $84.99. With free shipping, that's $39 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It is a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $339.99. Coupon code "KEY15" drop it to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chairs in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $55.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $7 less last month. Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $16.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
