Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Internal SSD
$115
free shipping

Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 3D NAND M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $134.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $114.74. With free shipping, that's $13 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Deal ends July 23. Buy Now

Features
  • sequential read/write speed up to 3500/3000 Mbps
  • Model: ASX8200PNP-1TT-C
Details
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 7/24/2019
