Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata XPG Gammix D10 16GB PC4-24000 DDR4-3000 288-Pin Desktop Memory Kit with two 8GB DIMMs for $69.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $63.) Deal ends May 29.

Note: This coupon can be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)