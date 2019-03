Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata XPG Gammix D10 16GB PC4-24000 DDR4-3000 288-Pin Desktop Memory Kit with two 8GB DIMMs for $96.99. Coupon code "AD14" cuts that to. With, that's $7 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $26.)Note: This coupon can be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)