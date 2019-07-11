New
Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Features
  • 512GB for $46.74 (low by $3)
  • 1TB for $79.04 (low by $11)
  • 2TB for $168.29 (low by $32)
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ADA15"
  • Expires 7/11/2019
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Rakuten Adata
SATA
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register