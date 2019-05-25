512GB for $46.74 (low by $8)

1TB for $80.74 (low by $14)

2TB for $169.99(low by $30)

Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That makes each of these the best prices we've seen. The deals, with prices after coupon: