eBay · 35 mins ago
Adata Ultimate 120GB SATA 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive
$24 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Adata_usa via eBay.
  • 3D NAND flash
  • 520 Mbps read speed
  • 450 Mbps write speed
  • Model: SU650
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
