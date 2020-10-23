New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Adata Entry Series SC680 480GB USB-C External SSD
$50
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Adata via eBay.
  • Please note that USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen2, and USB 3.2 Gen2 are in fact the same specification and feature the same performance capabilities. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) recently rebranded USB 3.1 Gen2 to USB 3.2 Gen2. For more information about the change, please visit the USB-IF website at www.usb.org.
Features
  • shockproof
  • operates quietly
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Adata
USB 480GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register